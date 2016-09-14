Guidelines for a better website for your organization

For a mission to succeed and have larger impact, field work is not enough: it needs a community of supporting people and donors. To find out if you are reaching your audience, you need to start by asking yourselves these two questions:
There are other questions to be tackled afterwards, such as usability, accessibility, mobile and touch, user experience, brand compatibility and interface, as well as search engine optimization. In this post however, we will be focusing on the site’s content and architecture to make sure that they adequately convey the organization’s impact on its community.
We’ve looked at a number of successful nonprofits, such as Charity:Water, Acumen Fund, Splash, Invisible Children, Blood:Water, and others for examples of websites that support the organization’s mission and solicit people to make donations and stay faithful to its cause.
If you are looking to assess your organization’s website or are considering a revamp, here are seven guidelines to take into consideration:
1. Define your communication goals and target audience
Before you start building or rebuilding your website, your online communication strategy starts with thinking of your target audience and defining the real value that you want to offer them. The most common goals usually are:
2. Clearly express what you do and why
Not everyone knows about your work and motivations. Your website can help in this area. Here is what you need to consider:
3. Show your impact
Do people know about the impact you’ve achieved and the people you’ve helped? Volunteers and donors not only want to find out what you aim to do but also if you can actually do it. Proof of previous success is crucial to build trust in your team’s capabilities. Visualize your impact to grab your audience’s attention. As the human brain processes visuals faster, it is more likely to remember visual content than information in text. Coupled with your impact in numbers, feel free to also publish your financials: sharing how much money you received and how you spent it significantly enhances transparency and builds trust.
4. Be clear on how people can volunteer with you
Donations are not the only way to engage people around your cause. While not everyone can help with money, many would love to offer their time and skills. Make it easy for them to know how they can get involved.
Acumen does a great job informing people about the different ways they could help in changing how the world tackles poverty. Most importantly, they are all listed in one place, right on their homepage.
Additionally, don’t forget to clearly explain how a volunteer’s time and skills will impact the community and cause.
5. Show people where, how, and why they should donate
Day in day out, online fundraising is becoming more and more important. However, not all organizations pull it off well. In addition to volunteering, donating is one of the two primary calls to action on the site.
Here are two tips to keep an eye out for:
6. Keep your content and communication alive
Fresh and unique content will help search engines find you and improve your ranking; it will also build deep connections with your supporters who will be compelled to take action for your cause.
New content can be shared directly on the website as well as through complementary tools and channels including your blog, newsletter, and social media profiles.
Besides keeping visitors and supporters informed of your latest achievements and most recent projects, here are a few ideas of topics to share:
Don’t underestimate the power of storytelling. All nonprofits have stories to tell, and the more people can connect with an organization, the more they are willing to help. Keep your content and communication alive
7. Make yourself accessible
In addition to communicating your impact and results, knowing who the people behind those results are is a crucial factor in building trust. Your website should make it easy to find out who you are and how people can reach you.
Be sure to include the names of the key personnel to get in touch with, as well as email addresses, phone numbers, and a physical address for people who would like to pay you a visit.
Once these seven points have been tackled, your website’s main architecture should be in place and you would be ready to move on to implementation. Depending on your priorities and your budget, this may range from finding the right online tools for a template-based site, to creating a fully custom-designed and developed portal.
Now that you’ve read these suggestions, will your website get a revamp? Let us know in the comments below!
