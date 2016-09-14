Guidelines for a better website for your organization

Do people know about the impact you’ve achieved and the people you’ve helped? Volunteers and donors not only want to find out what you aim to do but also if you can actually do it. Proof of previous success is crucial to build trust in your team’s capabilities. Visualize your impact to grab your audience’s attention. As the human brain processes visuals faster, it is more likely to remember visual content than information in text. Coupled with your impact in numbers, feel free to also publish your financials: sharing how much money you received and how you spent it significantly enhances transparency and builds trust.

4. Be clear on how people can volunteer with you

Donations are not the only way to engage people around your cause. While not everyone can help with money, many would love to offer their time and skills. Make it easy for them to know how they can get involved.

Acumen does a great job informing people about the different ways they could help in changing how the world tackles poverty. Most importantly, they are all listed in one place, right on their homepage.