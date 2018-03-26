Did Someone Say Improved Collaboration?

Most subscription-based software tools out there base their model on the number of users and charge you for every extra person you invite to your account.

Jellyfish is collaborative at its core: we want you to work with as many people as you can because we believe that it is by working together that we can achieve great things. Jellyfish’s pricing model is project-based and your account is open so that you can invite an unlimited number of users. By doing so, everyone involved in your project(s), all the different stakeholders, will be able to work with you, in real time so you and your project can move forward without having to wait for back-and-forth reports or updates.

All of our plans have unlimited users, so don’t shy away and start getting people on board as soon as you start!