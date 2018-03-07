A Project Manager's New Year Resolutions

One of the most time-consuming tasks that a project-manager is bound to do is the collection, and analysis of project data. This entails an absurd amount of time spent sending and receiving email, preparing and decrypting spreadsheets, and urging team-members for updates and reports. Email and spreadsheets are quite possibly the worst way to manage projects, but we still rely on them because they’re convenient. What we sometimes fail to notice is that sending or receiving a message is not the same as actually acting on it.