A Conversation around tech and nonprofits

The demand for transparency among nonprofits is channeled by competition over funding, accountability for outcomes, and need for government compliance. With more organizations chasing the same limited sources of funds, fundraising efforts have to be amplified. A track record of efficiency and transparency as well as an open discourse about it, give any fundraiser an edge to attract donations of both money and time.
For an organization’s mission to succeed, an entire ecosystem needs to be present and should include:
Technology makes achieving these goals easier. Nonprofit leaders are constantly faced with the challenge of increasing their visibility, improving their efficiency, and reducing costs. They also have to explore the variety of technological tools that would allow them to do so. However, not everyone has the time or expertise to research all the tools out there.
To bridge the gap between nonprofits and technology, we are starting a series of posts to illustrate how tech tools can help an organization to focus on what matters and better achieve its mission.
The topics we will be covering next are based on feedback from nonprofit leaders we’ve been in touch with over the past few months, and results of the study we’ve been conducting regarding cloud computing adoption among nonprofits.
Here are a few questions we’re planning to tackle:
This blog is for you; let us know what you think and what you’d like us to cover. If you have any specific questions or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to leave a comment or get in touch.
Till next time!
