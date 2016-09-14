6 tools to make your organization more efficient

This third post in our web series is going to tackle productivity tools which organizations need to make their work more effective, efficient, and transparent. If you are a professional managing teams in a challenging environment: you’re most likely constrained to work with limited time and resources and to collaborate with diverse and often remote teams to achieve optimal impact. We know you don’t have time to research and test the overwhelming number of tools that could allow you to optimize your work, so we decided to do that work for you.

Several free and low cost tools are available out there; here’s what we recommend you start with so that your organization can save time and boost productivity: