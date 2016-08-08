On-the-go
expense tracking
Your team can add their expenses on the spot, leading to fast, effortless data-driven decisions.
Transparency,
a piece of cake
Forget about back-and-forth reports. Invite stakeholders to your project for real-time updates.
Multi-team,
multi-project?
Part of a community or organization running multiple projects? One platform to rule them all.
Real-time updates of your project budgets
Invite your team, your manager, your accountant, and your donor or investor to access their project financials anywhere and at any time. Finally get rid of your time-wasting spreadsheets and back-and-forth emails.
Lightning-fast setup
and on-boarding
It’s overwhelming to learn a new platform. We know it, it’s the same for us. But with Jellyfish, you and your team would be up and running in less than 15 minutes.
Numbers
without borders
Accounting is centralized when project finances happen anywhere regardless of legal structures. Monitor project spend across multiple companies or countries.
Upgrade to real-time
with zero effort
Crowdsourced financial management; everyone contributes in real-time on the same tool. Now you can make smart and informed financial decisions at any time.
Save time, boost your reputation and secure more funds.