$10
per active project,
per month, billed annually
Unlimited team-members
Unlimited read-only guests
-
Export data to CSV
$12 if billed monthly
$20
per active project,
per month, billed annually
Unlimited team-members
Unlimited read-only guests
-
Export data to CSV
-
Customized user permissions
$24 if billed monthly
Coming Soon
per active project,
per month, billed annually
Unlimited team-members
Unlimited read-only guests
-
Export data to CSV
-
Customized user permissions
-
Get alerts & reminders
Integrate with accounting
Import data into Jellyfish
Plus, every plan includes
Unlimited expenses and funds
-
Customizable, 2-level budget lines
Customizable, 2-level funding sources
-
Unlimited financial reports
Unlimited project labels
-
Unlimited in-app and email support
-
Encrypted cloud-based security
Save time, boost your reputation and secure more income.