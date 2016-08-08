Try Jellyfish for free
  • $10

    per active project,

    per month, billed annually

     

    Unlimited team-members

    Unlimited read-only guests

    -

    Export data to CSV

     

    $12 if billed monthly​

    $20

    per active project,

    per month, billed annually

    Unlimited team-members

    Unlimited read-only guests

    -

    Export data to CSV

    -

    Customized user permissions

     

    $24 if billed monthly​

    Coming Soon

    per active project,

    per month, billed annually

     

    Unlimited team-members

    Unlimited read-only guests

    -

    Export data to CSV

    -

    Customized user permissions

    -

    Get alerts & reminders

    Integrate with accounting

    Import data into Jellyfish

  • Plus, every plan includes

     

    Unlimited expenses and funds

    -

    Customizable, 2-level budget lines

    Customizable, 2-level funding sources

    -

    Unlimited financial reports

    Unlimited project labels

    -

    Unlimited in-app and email support

    -

    Encrypted cloud-based security

